132,862 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Acquired by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up about 1.7% of MRA Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,355,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,738 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,357,142.9% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 705,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,852,000 after purchasing an additional 664,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,182. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

