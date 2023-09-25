1,874 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by Silverhawk Asset Management LLC

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Jabil makes up approximately 0.2% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi increased its position in Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 0.4 %

Jabil stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.07. 122,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,863. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $117.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

