5,583 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 149,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 66,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 271,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after buying an additional 76,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $103.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,974. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

