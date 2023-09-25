6,092 Shares in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Purchased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,568,000 after buying an additional 135,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at $288,658,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,700,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,374,000 after purchasing an additional 215,475 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,062,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,226,000 after purchasing an additional 814,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qiagen by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,198,000 after purchasing an additional 132,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.09. 138,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,963. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.37. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

