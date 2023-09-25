6,612 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CSX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after buying an additional 2,940,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.25. 2,920,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,137,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

