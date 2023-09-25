6,640 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Bought by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 1,719.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Waters by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,237,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Waters by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Waters by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

NYSE:WAT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.71. 62,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.61. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $248.18 and a 1 year high of $353.70. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waters

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.