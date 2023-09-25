6,818 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.74. The company had a trading volume of 625,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.44. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $261.59.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Argus dropped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

