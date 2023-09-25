9,954 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,536. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

