A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) PT Lowered to $45.00

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.87% from the company’s previous close.

AMRK has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMRK

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.02.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.47. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,351.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.