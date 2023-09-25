A2B Australia Limited (ASX:A2B) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05

A2B Australia Limited (ASX:A2B – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This is an increase from A2B Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
A2B Australia Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.
A2B Australia Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than A2B Australia
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for A2B Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2B Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.