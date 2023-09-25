A2B Australia Limited (ASX:A2B) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05

A2B Australia Limited (ASX:A2B – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This is an increase from A2B Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

A2B Australia Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

A2B Australia Company Profile

A2B Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technologies, bookings, dispatch, payment, and taxi related services in Australia. The company operates through Business to Consumer and Business to Business segments. It offers taxi networks services to taxi operators and drivers, taxi booking services, vehicle financing and insurance, and full taxi fit-outs and repairs, as well as driver training and education; and instant local deliveries.

