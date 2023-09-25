Absher Wealth Management LLC Acquires 856 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 4.3% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.96.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $556.66. The company had a trading volume of 473,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $246.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

