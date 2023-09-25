Absher Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 488 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,131 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,039,049 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $550.18. The stock had a trading volume of 786,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,775. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $522.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $304.88 and a 52-week high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

