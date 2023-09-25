Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,235 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for approximately 0.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DEO traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.29. 181,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.13 and a 200-day moving average of $174.06. Diageo plc has a one year low of $152.65 and a one year high of $191.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.47) to GBX 4,440 ($55.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.69) to GBX 3,800 ($47.07) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.17) to GBX 2,950 ($36.54) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

