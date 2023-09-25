Absher Wealth Management LLC Purchases 509 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Shell by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.80. 1,600,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $218.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.40%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

