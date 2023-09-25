Absher Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the quarter. Mercury General accounts for approximately 3.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Mercury General worth $20,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mercury General by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Mercury General by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mercury General by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,180. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

