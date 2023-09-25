Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after buying an additional 634,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,560,765,000 after buying an additional 704,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,463,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,269,319,000 after buying an additional 191,640 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.87. The stock had a trading volume of 391,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,429. The company has a market cap of $210.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

