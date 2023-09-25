Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AYI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. SpectralCast restated a reiterates rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.43.

AYI stock opened at $164.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.76. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,212,000 after acquiring an additional 47,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

