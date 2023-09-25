Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Up 4.9%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.89 and last traded at $44.73. Approximately 65,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,317,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $282,692.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,870,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,543 shares of company stock worth $21,567,026 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.