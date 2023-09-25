Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 4.6%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.25. 6,177,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 16,652,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 3.06.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 36.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

