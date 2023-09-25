AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Acquires 19,638 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 110.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises 0.8% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 255.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.26. 10,850,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,769,195. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

