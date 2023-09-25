AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Acquires 229 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,055,000. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWM stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.77. 11,912,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,337,021. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.