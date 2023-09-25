AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Acquires 2,483 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.23. 120,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,894. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0088 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

