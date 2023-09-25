AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $159,000 Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 12,200 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,473,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,261,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $44,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $36,710,277.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,473,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,261,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,530,266 shares of company stock worth $26,677,695. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,475,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031,817. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.62.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fox Advisors cut ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

