AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,262 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 87,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 88,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,487,000 after acquiring an additional 133,530 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.86. The company had a trading volume of 276,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,469. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

