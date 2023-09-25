AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Makes New $783,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,506. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.50. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

