AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,290.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 272,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth $430,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $44.13. 281,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,259. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $48.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

