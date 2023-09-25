AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 6,300 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up about 0.7% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NET traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.92. 1,051,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,971. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -86.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average of $61.32.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,920,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,843,254.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 672,906 shares of company stock worth $42,882,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.