Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Increased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.26. 105,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.