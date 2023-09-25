AFS Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $426,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing
Boeing Stock Performance
NYSE:BA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.94. 1,226,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,586,074. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.79. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- Walmart Shines As Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Big Lots Stumble
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.