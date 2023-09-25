AFS Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after buying an additional 913,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,672 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after buying an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,930,000 after acquiring an additional 314,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.53. 768,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,305,744. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $136.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

