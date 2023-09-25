AFS Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,640 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,405 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,598,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,652,000 after buying an additional 135,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $70.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.