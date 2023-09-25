AFS Financial Group LLC Purchases 736 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.1% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,095,000 after buying an additional 414,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.89.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $155.01. 526,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,163. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.52 and its 200-day moving average is $177.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.82 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

