AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AFS Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,999 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $97,388,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,543,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.62. 313,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,790. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

