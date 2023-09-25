AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 9,507 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AFS Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 13.3% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,523. The stock has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

