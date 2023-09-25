AFS Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AFS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VIG traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $157.97. 492,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

