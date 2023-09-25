AFS Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

AFS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $95.65. 116,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,017. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.37. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $101.04.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

