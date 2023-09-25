AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC upped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, June 16th.
View Our Latest Research Report on AGF Management
AGF Management Stock Performance
About AGF Management
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AGF Management
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.