AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

AGF Management Stock Performance

About AGF Management

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$7.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$485.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$5.63 and a 52 week high of C$9.50.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

