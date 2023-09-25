Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.40. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

