Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus cut Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alcoa from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Alcoa Price Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. Alcoa has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.90%.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

