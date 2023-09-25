Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 430,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 1,517,278 shares.The stock last traded at $32.23 and had previously closed at $31.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,693.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,693.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 7.1% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 7.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

