Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives $54.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $59.73.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

