American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.97.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

AEP opened at $79.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average is $85.43.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

