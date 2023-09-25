American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,963 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

NYSE AXP opened at $152.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

