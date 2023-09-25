American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in American Express were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,617 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in American Express by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,963 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 134,628 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.99. 441,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

