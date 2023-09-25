AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises 1.6% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.19% of AMETEK worth $70,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $151.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $164.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

