AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $182.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AME opened at $151.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.