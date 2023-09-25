Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $267.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.95. The company has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

