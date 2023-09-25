Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is Absher Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 4.5% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $27,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $173.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,945. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.79.

Read Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.