Analysts Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Target Price at GBX 2,838.33

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,838.33 ($35.16).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($37.16) to GBX 2,900 ($35.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($30.97) to GBX 2,700 ($33.44) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($42.12) to GBX 3,200 ($39.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($32.21) to GBX 2,400 ($29.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($31.22) to GBX 2,430 ($30.10) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

AAL opened at GBX 2,184 ($27.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,952 ($24.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,699 ($45.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,186.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,365.79. The stock has a market cap of £29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,628.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 7,463.77%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

