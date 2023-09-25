Analysts Set Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Target Price at $44.75

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 105.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 108,935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 70.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 44,115 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 112,075 shares during the period.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $20.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $331.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 188.88% and a negative net margin of 2,837.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

