Analysts Set Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Target Price at $44.75

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.43.
ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.
Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $20.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $331.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.43.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 188.88% and a negative net margin of 2,837.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
